Actor Naresh's residence attacked; case filed

RANGAREDDY: Prominent Telugu actor Naresh's residence in Nanakramguda and his caravan vehicle along with other vehicles in the surroundings weredamaged on Sunday by unidentified persons. Immediately, Naresh along with his PA Kumar Goud lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli police about the incident.

Naresh expressed suspicion that his wife Ramya Raghupathi was behind the attack. He alleged that the attack took place on him shortly after he reached home. Apart from this, the CCTV footage has also been handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, it is known that there is an ongoing rift between actor Naresh and his wife Ramya Raghupathi. Even earlier, there were occasions when both clashed openly. In this sequence, the attack on Naresh's house caused a commotion.