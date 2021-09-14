Actor Sai Dharam Tej still under observation, condition stabilized

Actor Sai Dharam Tej who suffered fatal injuries in the biked accident on Friday is said to be in stable condition, according to the recent health bulletin from the Apollo Hospital. However, the actor is still under observation.



"He is in the weaning mode of respiratory support. The vital parameters and the biomedical tests are satisfactory and the expert team of doctors will continue to observe his condition," the bulletin said.

The bulletin further said that he is still on the support system for better breathing.

Sai Dharam Tej sustained injuries above his eye, chest after his bike skid on Madhapur road. He was initially shifted to Medicover hospital and was later sent to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills.