Actor Sonu Sood comes to aid of three orphans from Yadadri district in Telangana

Actor Sonu Sood has caught the attention of the public across the country with his generosity. He has lent his hand to many who are suffering in the COVID-19 pandemic. In the latest, the actor decided to take up the responsibility of three orphans from Athmakur village of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

The three children of the same family lost their parents due to health issues. Satyanarayana, father of children had died last year after falling sick. Later, their mother Anuradha turned as a daily wage labourer and took care of her children. She died of illness a week ago.

With having no one to take care of them, elder son Manohar is taking care of his brother and sister. Rajesh Karanam shared the children's plight on Twitter and sought help. Sonu Sood responded to the tweet and said that he will take their responsibility.

They are no longer orphans.

They will be my responsibility ❣️ https://t.co/pT0hQd4nCx — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 31, 2020

Earlier this week, the actor helped a woman techie who lost her job due to the pandemic and selling vegetables in Srinagar Colony to support her family. Soon after learning her plight, Sonusood offered a job to the woman Undadi Sharada.

