Adani acquiring ports in country to run drug business: CPI leader

Hyderabad: CPI national Secretary K Narayana on Wednesday alleged that Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani was maintaining links with the Afghanistan drug mafia and that he was acquiring ports in the country to run his drug business.

Addressing a press conference, along with former Rajya Sabha member and senior CPI leader Aziz Pasha, here, on Wednesday, Narayana claimed that Adani and his brother Vinod Adani were into drug trafficking since their early days and that a case was booked against them by the Gujarat police.

He said the seizure of 3,000 kg of heroin at Mundra port in Kutch district, run by the Adani Group in 2021, was proof that he had links with the Afghanistan drug mafia.

Narayana said "Adani decided to transport them through waterways since transportation of drugs through roads was difficult as it had to pass through various check-posts. It was the main reasons Adani was acquiring all ports in the country. Top national investigating agencies were aware of the drug smuggling and no one is questioning Adani as he has a close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The CPI leader demanded the Centre to set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the entire matter of Adani shares and investments. He questioned the SEBI and other agencies for not responding on the collapse of the Adani company shares. "It is an indication that they have received instructions from the top leaders not to act against Adani