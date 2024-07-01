Additional Collector D.Venugopal ordered the officials to take steps to resolve the applications received in the Prajavani program

On Monday in IDOC office meeting hall along with additional collector of local bodies Mrs. Vidya Chandana held a public meeting with officials of all departments and related to solving the problems of people from different parts of the district. Endorsed to officials.

On this occasion, the Additional Collector has ordered the officials to inquire about the details of the candidates who have applied and take steps to solve the problem.

Some of the applications received in Prajavani

Vajja Rani Sativarigudem Panchayat, Lakshmidevi Palli Mandal, Kothagudem District said that he applied for the Grihajyoti scheme introduced by the government on time and he has public administration.The engineer has sent the application to the Executive Electricity Department requesting to apply the Grihajyoti scheme with the application receipt as well.

Gugulot Saraswati's father Rambabu Pantulu Tanda Bethala Padu Padu Gram Panchayat, Julurupadu Mandal said that she was studying in the sixth standard in the Telangana Tribal Welfare Girls School in Betalapadu village and she was admitted in Kothagudem Nagayya Gadda Ramavaram Hostel.The application was sent to the RCO (Tribal Welfare) asking that he could not study abroad due to financial reasons. Farmers of Agraharam village under Tirlapuram Gram Panchayat of Manuguru Mandal have complained that dust and chemicals from Manuguru OC have caused damage to their chilli plantations and crops, and last January they have applied in public, and the Agriculture Officer and Pollution Prevention Officer came and investigated this.An application has been sent to the D Section Superintendent stating that the report has been given but we have not received the compensation till today.

Gumma Gopinath, father Narasimha Rao, Ganugapadu Chandrugonda mandal said that he deposited 43,750/- in the account of district collector Bhadradri Kothagudem under share money as part of sheep scheme in 2022, he has not been distributed sheep so far, so according to his financial needs, the money he paidRe-deposited in his account, he will pay his share money when the Gorla scheme is re-started, the said application was sent to the animal husbandry officer for appropriate action.

They are Kalyani's husband Kotayya (Latu). SC Colony Illaddulapadu Second Ward Illandu Town. She said that she was a single woman, caste SC Mala Dasari, she had passed 10th standard and was the second leader in Chaitanya Sahaya Sangam in her ward.And an application has been sent to Ediam that he is working as an executive member of Kamalam Ward Samakhya and that he can grant a Mahila Me Seva Kendra under the newly introduced Mahila Shakti Scheme of the Telangana State Government.

SK Nafeez Pasha, father Mahbub Manuguru mandal Mallepalli village, house number 12-1-66, Singareni surveyed and the house was given for open cast by Singareni Colliery Company.took One lakh forty five thousand rupees were given under PF. But R&R package is not given. In this regard, the problem revolving around the Bhadrachalam RDO office was not resolved, so the application was sent to the Land Acquisition Officer asking them to kindly give him the RNR package.

All district officers of all departments participated in this program.