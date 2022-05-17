Additional Collector aims to make Rangareddy plastic-free

Additional Collector Tirupati Rao said that Rangareddy district should be made a plastic-free district. A meeting of the District-Level Pollution Control Board Task Force Committee was chaired by Additional Collector Tirupati Rao at Rangareddy District Collectorate Court Hall on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Additional Collector said that the people should be made aware of the harms caused by the use of plastics and that the plastics manufacturing industries should be inspected and manufacturing should be banned altogether. The Municipal commissioners have directed the concerned authorities to take steps to ban the use of plastic covers by creating awareness among malls, street vendors and even fruit sellers.

The district panchayat officer directed the municipal commissioners to take action against them and impose fines if they use plastic. Tirupati Rao said that Students need to be educated to reduce the use of plastic in school. He said the use of plastics pollutes the atmosphere and hinders human survival. The General Manager of Department of Industries, Medical and Health Officer, Pollution Control Board Officer, Municipal Commissioners will be the members in the District Level Task Force Committee.

District Pollution Control Board Officer Venkanna, District Industries Officer Rajeshwar Reddy, District Medical Health Officer Swarajalakshmi, Commissioners of various municipalities, concerned officials and others were also present.