Address woes of Ayyappa devotees in Sabarimala, VHP urges TS, AP govts

Hyderabad: Viswa Hindu Parishad-Telangana on Wednesday demanded the State governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to immediately address the woes of Ayyappa Swamy devotees from the Telugu States in Sabarimala.

It said that the neglect on the part of the Kerala State government in failing to provide basic amenities has left the majority of devotees from the Telugu States stranded and suffering due to a lack of food, water, and medical assistance. Also, the Kerala State government is refusing the VHP Kerala State Committee and other NGOs who are ready to extend their assistance.

Against this backdrop, the VHP Kerala State Committee has observed protests across districts in that State. Most devotees visiting Sabarimala are from the two Telugu States.TheVHP-Telangana demanded to send special teams of officials from both the States to ensure devotees from Telangana and AP woes are addressed.

Similarly, it demanded arranging special buses and railway coaches to bring them back to their respective places in the Telugu States. Besides, it has demanded help desks for the devotees till the end of January.