Ade inspects construction work in Boath hamlet
Adilabad: Boath Constituency Congress in-charge Ade Gajender visited the ongoing Indiramma housing construction sites on Sunday during which he interacted with beneficiaries.
He inquired about the progress of the construction and listened to the challenges they were facing. Beneficiaries shared that they never imagined owning homes in their remote hamlet.
The expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his support of their dream becoming a reality. They expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of the work and conveyed gratitude for the government’s assistance.Speaking on the occasion, Gajender stated, “The day a poor person enters their new home is the day we truly achieve success.” He noted that celebrations of Indiramma housing are taking place across villages.It may be mentioned here that recently, Gajender met with Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Adilabad District In-Charge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, requesting the sanction of additional Indiramma houses forBoath constituency.