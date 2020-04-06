Adilabad: 11 corona positive cases in joint Adilabad district

Adilabad: Eleven positive cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the joint Adilabad district, with 10 cases in Adilabad district and one positive case in Nirmal district, so far.

in Adilabad, the district administration has shifted all the Delhi returnees to quarantine centres. So far 70 blood samples were sent to Hyderabad. Of this, the officials received 45 test reports and 35 out of 45 were tested negative and 10 persons were tested positive. Of the 10 patients, six belong to Adilabad, three belong to Neradigond mandal, one patient belongs to Hasnapur village of Utnoor mandal. The reports of the remaining 25 persons are yet to come.

All those, who tested positive of Covid-19, were shifted to Hyderabad for treatment and their family members were sent to quarantine.

Sanitation programmes were taken up in Adilabad, Neradigonda, and Hasnapur strictly, Curfew is in implementation strictly and the patients in isolation ward were told to follow doctor's instructions. The people were told to follow three feet social distance strictly and to remain in their houses.