Adilabad: All municipal wards sanitised stated Civic chief Chairman Jogu Premender

Adilabad: All municipal wards have been sanitised with disinfectant spray (sodium hypo chloride) to stop the spreading of Covid-19, stated Municipal Chairman Jogu Premender.

Speaking to The Hans India at his residence here on Wednesday, Premender said the municipal staff has been regularly shifting garbage from all municipal wards in 12 new vehicles to the dumping yard located at Bangaruguda. 15 acres land at Nishan Ghat has been identified for dumping and soon it will be established, he informed.

He also informed that safe drinking water is being provided to 39,000 household tap connections, and construction of Mission Bhagiratha water tank at Ambedkar Nagar Colony was completed recently but unbale to supply drinking water due to some technical problems but soon these problems will be rectified. Eight places were identified for the construction of urban parks in the town and identified place for the construction of town near Government Degree College, he added.

The municipal chief said that due to coronavirus, rythu bazar was closed and nine new small vegetable markets were established at Dasnapur, stadium (near Gandhi Park), Zilla Parishad Office, new bus stand area, Abdulla Chowk, Mahalakshmiwada, KRK Colony, near agricultural market yard for the convenience of people.

He also said two orphan centers have been setup and providing food to 80 persons. The civic chief said that fruits and sanitisers are being provided to municipal sanitation staff for their well-being with the help of voluntary organisations.