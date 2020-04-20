Adilabad: Barbers living on razor's edge

Adilabad: The lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 has made the lives of all sections of people alike. The barbers, who handles scissors perfectly, are now living on a razor's edge.



30 days passed since the lockdown has been implemented, there is no work for the Nayee Brahmins (Barbers) as all barber shops were closed including saloons following the government's orders. Both the owners and helpers of the saloons are face severe hardships. They are at the mercy of the donors, voluntary organisations and the government for food and other essential items.

They were hopeful that they can open barber shops after May 3 but the government's decision to continue the lockdown till May 7 has poured cold water on their hopes. The barbers of Adilabad have demanded that the government should help them in such a crisis and provide Rs 5,000 per month to each family along with distribution of essential items.

Speaking to the reporter of this paper, Nayee Brahmana Sangham Adilabad city president Serla Ravinder said as many as 30,000 families are living on barber shops in the joint district and their lives became miserable with the lockdown. The extension of lockdown and the alleged continuation of maintenance of social distance for another three months is making the barbers and the related workers worried, he added.

Ravinder requested the government to provide financial aid of Rs 5,000 per month for each family for another three months along with distribution of essential items.