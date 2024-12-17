Live
Adilabad: District-level CM Cup 2024 games get underway
Adilabad: District Collector Rajarshi Shah inaugurated the District Level CM Cup 2024 at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium on Monday. Speaking, Shah congratulated the students who successfully completed the CM Cup 2024 Games at the village and mandal levels and came to participate in the district level competitions.
He urged them to participate in the state level games to be held from December 27 to January 2 and emerge as winners.
Various sports competitions will be held for six days from December 16 to 21. At the district level, there will be kabaddi, khokho, athletics, badminton, basketball, football, chess, boxing, swimming and some other sports.
The Collector threw the toss and started the games and wished them best of luck. DYSO Venkateshwarlu, Sports Authority Officer Parthasarathy, Olympic Association president Govardhan Reddy, Bandaru Devanna, and others participated in this programme.