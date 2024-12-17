  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Adilabad: District-level CM Cup 2024 games get underway

Adilabad: District-level CM Cup 2024 games get underway
x
Highlights

Adilabad: District Collector Rajarshi Shah inaugurated the District Level CM Cup 2024 at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium on Monday. Speaking, Shah...

Adilabad: District Collector Rajarshi Shah inaugurated the District Level CM Cup 2024 at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium on Monday. Speaking, Shah congratulated the students who successfully completed the CM Cup 2024 Games at the village and mandal levels and came to participate in the district level competitions.

He urged them to participate in the state level games to be held from December 27 to January 2 and emerge as winners.

Various sports competitions will be held for six days from December 16 to 21. At the district level, there will be kabaddi, khokho, athletics, badminton, basketball, football, chess, boxing, swimming and some other sports.

The Collector threw the toss and started the games and wished them best of luck. DYSO Venkateshwarlu, Sports Authority Officer Parthasarathy, Olympic Association president Govardhan Reddy, Bandaru Devanna, and others participated in this programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick