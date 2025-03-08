Adilabad: Helpless students report harassment to DEO

Adilabad: Students from the Zilla Parishad Secondary School in Dhannur (B), Boath mandal, staged protest by sitting outside their classroom. They attempted to bring issues to the headmaster’s attention regarding harassment by intoxicated individuals during the evening study hours. However, the headmaster was often absent, leaving students feeling unheard and unsupported.

When students considered sharing their concerns with the VDC (Village Development Committee), they were reportedly threatened by teachers, who said they would deny them TCs (Transfer Certificates) and hall tickets. Despite attempts by VDC members and villagers to pacify the students, they did not relent. When the headmaster eventually arrived at the school, students blocked his vehicle, demanding his regular presence and urging him to address their issues, especially with exams approaching.

The students questioned how they could prepare for exams amidst such difficulties. Villagers brought the matter to the attention of the MEO (Mandal Education Officer), Mohammad, who personally spoke with the students, assuring them that he would visit the school for an inquiry. This assurance helped diffuse the situation.

Demand for Suspension of the Headmaster.

Speaking to the media, Kotthuri Praveen Kumar, a TGVP leader from the united Adilabad district, criticized the headmaster’s negligence and called for immediate action. He stated that it was unacceptable for the headmaster to ignore complaints of harassment faced by students during exam preparation.

He added that threats of withholding hall tickets when the issue was raised with the VDC chairman were unjustifiable. Praveen demanded that the Education Department conduct an inquiry and take strict action against the headmaster.