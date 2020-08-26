Adilabad: No elections for cooperative water associations since 10 years

Adilabad: As elections haven't conducted for cooperative water associations for the past 10 years, the development of hundreds of water bodies across the State was stalled and many ponds have been encroached in Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad and Mancherial districts. The Telangana government, which has been conducting all elections since the formation of separate State, is reportedly forgot about conducting elections to water associations, which are committed to develop ponds, reservoirs, Sri Ram Sagar Project, Kadem and Komaram Bheem Asifabad projects and more.



Usually, after the government releases election notification for the cooperative water associations, all the farmers that will cultivate under the pond (ayacut), would elect chairman and director from among them. The members of the governing body will take steps to manage ponds, release of water to crops, water usage, developing ponds with farmers' coordination, repair sluices, cleaning water canals, maintaining ponds etc.

In 2007, water association elections were held for ponds covering 100 acres of irrigated land (under the ponds). In 2008, the then government of the then united Andhra Pradesh held elections for irrigation cooperative societies and their term ended in 2010. The then AP government had extended the tenure for another two years, since then election weren't held.

After the formation of Telangana State, the TRS government has launched Mission Kakatiya for the development of irrigation projects, ponds and check dames and forgot cooperative water association elections. Famers in the joint district are demanding the government to conduct elections for water associations.

Speaking to The Hana India, Adilabad District Cooperative Officer D Mohan said no notification has been issued since the formation of separate Telangana State.