Adilabad: Vajpayee remembered

Adilabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-founder and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 95th birth anniversary was observed at the party office at Shanthi Nagar in Adilabad on Wednesday.



Speaking on the occasion, BJP town president Akula Praveen remembered the services of the great leader. He said that Vajpayee during his tenure had sanctioned crores of rupees for the development of Adilabad district, sanctioned Rs 8 crores to provide drinking water facility, and arranged central lighting in the town. Party district leaders Payala Shankar, Jogu Ramana, Vijay Singh, Shekavat and others paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.