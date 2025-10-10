Adilabad wins multiple national awards

Adilabad district has once again brought pride to Telangana. Under the “Use case challenge – NITI for States” initiative, four innovative use cases submitted by Adilabad in the domains of Education, Social Development, and Health & Nutrition received national recognition.

Among them, the use case titled “Improving soft skills among students” was declared the national winner under the Education theme, earning a cash prize of ₹2 lakh. This initiative focused on enhancing students’ communication skills, self-confidence, and personality development. This award also brought special recognition to the “English foundation learning programme” implemented in Narnoor mandal under NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Block Programme. Successfully rolled out across all schools in Narnoor, the programme strengthened students’ foundational English skills. In light of its success, the program is now set to expand to all schools across the district in its second phase.

Additionally, three other use cases in the fields of Education, Social Development, and Health & Nutrition received Appreciation Awards, each accompanied by a Rs 1 lakh prize.

These achievements reflect Adilabad district’s commitment to innovative thinking, holistic development, and dedicated governance. With these awards, Adilabad once again stands as a guiding light for other aspirational blocks across the country in driving educational and social transformation.