Adilabad: Women should be in forefront in all sectors

Adilabad: District Rural Development Officer Rajeshwar Rathod said that women should be in forefront in all sectors by using skill development programmes and several schemes launched by the State government for women empowerment.

He addressed a one-day skill development programme organised by Peace Forum at Technical Training and Development Centre in Adilabad on Saturday. The trainers explained how to make soaps and made all the participants to practically have an hands-on experience in making organic soaps and jute bags to 25 SHG women. The skill training is aimed to make them micro entrepreneurs so that they could generate employment for themselves.

Trust Chairman H Dayanand, district program manager B Ganganna, resource person Sujatha Rani, Charandas, Forum advisor P Sadu Sundar and others were present.