Adivasis hold padayatra in Adilabad for drinking water

The Adivasi community from Chakirevu village in Adilabad district held padayatra for drinking water and electricity facility in their village. A woman from the village said that they neither have borewell and agriculture well in their village to fetch the water for drinking purposes.



"We are relying on the water ponds in the village where the animals also quench its thirst," the woman said, adding that they have do not have electricity and proper road facility in the village. The villagers also alleged that it is difficult to rush a patient to the hospital in emergency as the roads were not in proper condition and also have no proper doctors in the village to accord treatment.

"The children who are attending online classes are also facing difficulties to pursue their studies with no electricity. We had protested in front of the collectorate last year, following which the district collector assured to provide drinking water supply in a week. However, no help was provided," the villagers said.

The Chakirevu villagers who took up the padayatra demanded the government to provide basic amenities like drinking water, electricity and roads to their village this year.