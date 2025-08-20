Adl Collector Lakshmi Narayana Warns

Gadwal: District Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Lakshmi Narayana has directed rice millers to ensure the immediate and timely delivery of Custom Milled Rice (CMR) from the Kharif 2024–25 procurement. He emphasized that all pending stocks must be milled and supplied without delay to avoid disruption in government food distribution schemes.

The Additional Collector held a review meeting on Wednesday with 37 rice millers at his chamber in the IDOC office, focusing on the progress of CMR delivery.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmi Narayana stated that paddy stored in each rice mill should be milled and supplied continuously to meet government deadlines. He informed that the deadline for Kharif 2024–25 rice delivery has been extended up to September 12, 2025.

According to official data, of the 65,366 metric tonnes of paddy stored across the 37 mills in the district, 38,251 metric tonnes have already been milled and delivered. The remaining quantity of fine rice must be supplied within the stipulated timeframe, he stressed.

“Timely delivery of CMR rice is crucial to ensure that poor and eligible families receive food grains through government welfare schemes without interruption. Millers must cooperate fully with the district administration in completing the delivery process efficiently,” Lakshmi Narayana said.

He also instructed civil supplies officials to regularly monitor stock levels in each rice mill and ensure compliance with milling and delivery schedules.

The meeting was attended by DSO Swami Kumar, Civil Supplies District Manager Vimal, rice millers, and other officials.