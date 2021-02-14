Adopt new technologies for reaping profits, farmers told

Nalgonda :Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that happiness of farmers and the State government would touch skies if modern technology helps them reap benefits.

The Minister on Saturday launched an app developed by software expert Kalyan Injamuri and also inaugurated Samhita Crop Care Clinics headed by agronomist Dr Gunnamreddy Shyam Sunder Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be the first person to be happy if modern technology designed for farmers helps in achieving good results. "The Chief Minister became pro-farmer by providing financial assistance to farmers under Rythu Bandhu.

The scheme is helping farmers to avoid taking loans from private money lenders for cultivation of crops," he added.

Gunnamreddy Shyam Sunder Reddy said that the mobile app would come handy for the farmers. Developed countries such as Australia, Netherlands and United States have adopted plant care based on the same technology, he added.

Zilla Parishad chairman Banda Narender Reddy, Nalgonda Municipal chairman Mandadi Saidireddy, Kangal MPP Karim Pasha and others took part in the programme.