Advocate complains to police on actor's seditious Twitter post

Hyderabad: A city-based advocate and president, Hindu Sanghatan, K Karuna Sagar on Friday lodged a complaint against Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar in Saidabad Police Station urging legal action against him for posting seditious Twitter post.

The advocate in his complaint stated that the actor by posting the post created fear, chaos and thereby instigating Muslims, transgenders, atheists and Dalits to wage war against nation which may lead to anarchy and also for promoting enmity between communities.

He requested the police to take legal action against the actor under various IPC sections for posting seditious Twitter post.

The advocate also alleged and released the audio clips of unknown persons, who threatened him on mobile after lodging the complaint against the Bollywood actor.