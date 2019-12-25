After being rejected for four years, Telangana tableau makes its way to Republic-Day Parade 2020

After for years, the Telangana has got the chance to showcase its tableau on Republic Day-2020 parade in Delhi. This has come after a long wait where the state has not been selected for the Republic day. As the state has wide set of customs and traditions, the theme of the state's tableau is about "Bathukamma" and "Medaram -Sammkaa Sarakka Jatara" festivals against the backdrop of Warangal's Thousand pillar temple.

The tableau will consist of two main parts with flowers of Bathukamma festival, and a woman carrying jaggery offerings called Bangaram, that is offered to the deities at Medaram held in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district. The festival would be held in February 2020.

#Telangana state tableau selected for Republic Day 2020 parade !



Theme is rich & vibrant culture highlighting Bathukamma & Medaram festival against thousand pillars temple backdrop.

Live folk dance performances will accompany



Well done RC Gaurav Uppal@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/L3HOxM4uIG — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) December 19, 2019

Earlier, the state's tableau was selected for the first time in the year 2015 after the formation of the state where the 'Bonalu' festival, which is celebrated every year during monsoon, was made as to the theme of the tableau at the Republic Day-2015 parade. Golconda Fort, where the festival of the Bonalu is celebrated, is showcased as part of the tableau.



However, it is reported that every year the state government had been sending proposals to the Centre, but were rejected by Ministry of defence without giving any reason. In 2019 also, the government has submitted a proposal to showcase 'Medaram -Sammakka Sarakka Jatara' as its theme along with Mission Bhagiratha. However, it was not shortlisted.

Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development has said that an eight-member committee has cleared the tableau by the union ministry of defence.

Arvind Kumar, while announcing the selection of state tableau for Republic Day parade said, "Theme is rich & vibrant culture highlighting Bathukamma & Medaram festival against thousand pillars temple backdrop."