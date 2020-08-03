After OGH, rainwater enters MGM hospital in Warangal

Warangal: In what is termed as an embarrassing development, rainwater entered the AMC ward in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) causing discomfort to the in-patients.

According to hospital sources, the rain that lashed last night had entered the ward.

With hospital authority failing to clear the water, patients and attendants had to wade through the slippery floor.

It may be noted here that the hospital is already drawing criticism for lack of infrastructure and manpower in treating the Covid-19 patients.