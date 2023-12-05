After Telangana polls, it’s time for Singareni elections

Hyderabad: With Telangana assembly elections, the date of election of Singareni identity societies was temporarily postponed but has been finalized now. Deputy Chief Commissioner of Labor Srinivasulu announced on Monday that it will be held on December 27. It has been revealed that the elections will be held as per the orders of the High Court. He met the leaders of 13 labor unions in Singareni at the Labor Department office in Hyderabad on Monday.

An announcement was made after a consensus was reached for the conduct of the election. TBKS President Venkatarao, General Secretary Miryala Rajireddy along with leaders of national unions, AITUC, INTUC, CITU, IFTU, BMS, HMS, leaders of other unions and Singareni officials participated in this meeting.

The results of the assembly elections have also been announced, paving the way for the conduct of Singareni elections. The Election Officer has already handed over the voter list of the workers to the leaders of the trade unions.

The process of nominations and allotment of marks have already been completed. It is known that nominations have been received since October 30. Meanwhile, BRS affiliate Telangana Coal Mine Workers Union won the Singareni election held on September 5, 2017. It won nine out of 11 areas and became a recognition society.