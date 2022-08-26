After yatra, now cops deny permission for BJP's public meeting in Hanumakonda

Hyderabad: In a setback to the BJP State unit, cops now has reportedly denied permission to the public meeting which is scheduled to be held at Arts College grounds on August 27 in Hanumakonda on the concluding day of third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Arts College principal Prof B Ilaiah informed that BJP Warangal Urban district president Rao Padma on Thursday evening that the police had sent a letter to him stating that the BJP did not take permission for organising public meeting at Arts College grounds. Ilaiah forwarded the letter to Rao Padma through WhatsApp and told her that he will return Rs 5 lakh taken from her for renting ground.

The BJP is moving lunch motion petition in the Telangana High Court on Friday urging to grant nod for holding public meeting on Saturday. BJP national president JP Nadda will address the meeting and several Union Ministers also taking part. Saffron party is confident of conducting public meeting under any circumstances.

It is to mention here that after the arrest of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar recently, the police denied the permission to continue the Praja Sangrama Yatra. The BJP then moved to Telangana High Court on the same and on Thursday the HC granted permission to the saffron party to continue the yatra.