Agricultural College Students Distribute Food to the Elderly During NSS Camp

As part of the NSS camp held in Thudukurthi village, Nagarkurnool Mandal, students from Palem Agricultural College actively participated on the sixth day of the camp.
Nagar Kurnool : As part of the NSS camp held in Thudukurthi village, Nagarkurnool Mandal, students from Palem Agricultural College actively participated on the sixth day of the camp. Drawing competitions were conducted for the students, with 25 schoolchildren taking part. Among them, first, second, and third-place winners were selected.
Later, the students visited an old-age home in Wattem village, where they distributed fruits, biscuits, bread, and other essential food items to the elderly residents.
In addition, they whitewashed the library in Thudukurthi village, giving the building a fresh and neat appearance. As part of the Swachh Bharat initiative, the students cleaned up the area around the electrical substation and removed weeds.
The program was led by NSS program officers Dr. Etela Satyanarayana and Dr. Sadhana.