Agricultural Scientist Dr. Samarendu Mohanty and Economist Dr. Aldas Janaiah Meet CM Revanth Reddy

Prominent agricultural scientist and 'World Food Prize' laureate Dr. Samarendu Mohanty, along with acclaimed economist Dr. Aldas Janaiah, who received the Best Scientist Award from the International Rice Research Institute in 2002

Prominent agricultural scientist and 'World Food Prize' laureate Dr. Samarendu Mohanty, along with acclaimed economist Dr. Aldas Janaiah, who received the Best Scientist Award from the International Rice Research Institute in 2002, met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat today.

During the meeting, Dr. Mohanty and Dr. Janaiah shared their insights on various topics, including agricultural research, policy formulation, and crop market analysis. The discussion highlighted the need for advanced agricultural practices and strategies to improve the agricultural sector in Telangana.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the Telangana government's commitment to prioritizing agriculture and education. He reiterated the state's focus on enhancing agricultural research and development to boost the sector and benefit the farming community.

This meeting reflects the ongoing efforts of the Telangana government to collaborate with experts to strengthen the agricultural framework and support sustainable development initiatives.

