Agriculture markets to be shifted to maintain social distancing says Minister S Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday inspected the LB Nagar vegetable market as the State government is mulling to temporarily shift agriculture and vegetable markets to open and vacant spaces.

After inspecting the market the minister said the idea behind the temporary shifting of the markets is to ensure further curbing any chance of people gathering in large numbers to step up the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the State.

He once again made a fervent appeal to the people to extend their full cooperation by strictly following the health advisories and adhere to the social distance and join the State government to fight against the Covid-19.

Niranjan Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has been overseeing the day to day situation unfolding. All necessary arrangements are being made to ensure that people would not face any problems in the procurement of vegetables and essential commodities.

He said that the LB Nagar vegetable market will be temporarily shifted to the Saroonagar stadium as part of stepping up the measures to contain the spread of the virus.

"Already, 254 vehicles of Mobile Rythu Bazars (MRB) are covering 504 areas in twin cities. Vegetables and fruits are made available to people.

Besides, now, residents of colonies and apartments can also contact the mobile or WhatsApp number 7330733212, to know the timings of the MRB coming to their areas," he added.

Young people and others who wanted to run the MRBs can also contact the same number so that official concerned will take necessary steps to extend cooperation to them, he said.

The minister assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to address and minimise the inconvenience caused to the common people due to the lockdown.

Further, regarding the migrant labour, Niranjan Reddy said that the State government considers them as working for the development of Telangana.

"We will extend the necessary facilities to them for their stay and addressing their issues so that they would not face any problems during the lockdown period."