Agriculture minister helds a discussion with farmers on Raitu bharosa through video call

Gadwal: Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao discussed the duties and procedures for implementing the Rythu Bharosa Scheme with the state's farmers through a video conference this morning. During the discussion, some middle-class farmers demanded that a maximum land limit of 10 acres be imposed for the scheme. However, it was suggested that only a 5-acre limit should be imposed and the surplus funds be distributed exclusively to small and marginal farmers.



With the current abundant rains and the Kharif agricultural season in full swing, some farmers emphasized the importance of providing the farmers' insurance funds on time.

Some farmers believe that the Rythu Bharosa Scheme should be provided to them. They have expressed grievances that the previous government exploited all the farmers, including those with hundreds of acres, ridges, pits, and even plots under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. They urge the current government to ensure that the Rythu Bharosa Scheme benefits small and marginal farmers who genuinely engage in agriculture and grow crops.

Many farmers have expressed the opinion that farmer insurance is unnecessary for those who pay taxes and own more than ten acres of land. They also advocate for providing farmer insurance to tenant farmers. However, some argue that providing insurance to tenant farmers might disadvantage the original landowners.

Some farmers are concerned that there might be a loss. They thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his cabinet for waiving a one-time loan of two lakh rupees. However, they were disappointed that the authorities did not give the Aija farmers a chance to speak and only allowed them to listen like an audience on TV.

When asked for an explanation, Aija Agricultural Officer Shankar Lal stated that the microphone was not working. He mentioned that the microphone had been malfunctioning at Rythu Vedika for some time and that recently thieves had stolen the inverter from the aija Raitu Vedika.

Some farmers expressed their anger, questioning why they were called if they were not going to be allowed to speak. They also asked the authorities to ensure that there are no technical difficulties in the farmer's platform in the future.

Alampur ADA Sakriya Naik, Aija AO Shankar Lal Naik, AO s and AEOs of seven mandals, and farmers from various villages participated in the discussion.