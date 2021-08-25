Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy launches various developmental works in Nagarkurnool district

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy took part in various development activities in Veldanda mandal of Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Agriculture Minister laid foundation stone for the construction of CC Roads and drains in Kuppagandal village.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government is committed for the development of villages and accordingly has designed various development programmes.

Apart from development programmes, the State government is also giving priority for the welfare and irrigation infrastructure in the State, the Minister added.

The Minister also said, the State government is particularly focusing on developing the agriculture sector and taking up various farm welfare programmes like Rythu Bheema, Rythu Bhandu and loan waiver schemes.

He said that this year apart from waiving off the loans the State government has also instructed the bankers to give agriculture loans to all the eligible farmers.

Talloji Achari, National BC Commission member, Kalwakurthy MLA Jaipal Yadav, MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, Senior TRS leader Goli Srinivas Reddy and other officials from the district took part in the programame.