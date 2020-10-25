Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy offers prayers in Jogulamba Temple

Gadwal: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, along with Zilla Parishad Chairperson T Saritha visited Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple in Alampur mandal of Gadwal district on Saturday and offered special prayers on eve of Dasara Navarathri festivities at the temple.



Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that he had offered prayer and sought the blessing of the residing deity Bala Brahmeswara Swamy to offer good health, happiness and prosperity to each and every person in Telangana.

He urged people to celebrate Dasara festival by adopting the Covid-19 norms strictly, gathering in large numbers at temples and market places may lead to further spread of the dreaded coronavirus, he added.

He also said that people should wear mask in the temple and at market places, follow social distancing and adopt the hand sanitization habit to keep away from being contracted with the deadly coronavirus," observed the Minister.

Alampur MLA VM Abraham along with other TRS leaders also took part in the programme.