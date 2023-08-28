Ahead of polls, BRS beefs up rural base as villages pledge unanimous support

Hyderabad: Even as there is some time for the announcement of the schedule for the next Assembly elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders are gaining unanimous support for polling in the villages. The party leaders have received unanimous voting resolutions in Kamareddy Assembly constituency to be contested by BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao and Siddipet segment represented by T Harish Rao.



The villages have adopted resolutions stating that their entire village would be voting for BRS candidates in the ensuing election. It all started from Siddipet Assembly constituency when the Rampur village in Siddipet rural mandal adopted a resolution and handed it over to the Minister Harish Rao. The party leaders received a grand welcome in the village. Responding to this, the Minister said that though the village is small their hearts were big and also assured to provide any facility sought by the villagers. During the previous election, except for seven votes all the votes were polled in favour of Harish Rao. The Minister urged the voters to ensure all the votes are polled in favour of BRS.

Several villages in Kamareddy have adopted resolutions to vote for the BRS in the ensuing election. The Rajkhanpet village in Machareddy mandal in Kamareddy district has come forward to vote unanimously for the BRS candidate after knowing that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was contesting from the Kamareddy Assembly segment. Similarly, the Yellampet gram panchayat, Ankireddypally, Maisamma Cheruvu, Venuka, Nadimi, Manthani Devanpally and Bodagutta hamlets have also come in favour of the BRS. The Sarpanches met the BRS MLC K Kavitha and handed over the resolution copies voting in favour of the BRS. Kavitha said that the villagers were happy with the development under the BRS government, even the opposition BJP government at the Centre was also giving away awards for the development in villages, she added. A big meeting is scheduled to be held at Kamareddy on Monday with the sarpanches.

The unanimous pattern was seen during the local body elections held in January 2020 where several wards had declared support to the local bodies. There were unanimous resolutions in about 80 wards and majority (77) of them were in favour of the BRS. There is a reward system in the local body elections for the wards with a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh. The candidates have been assuring the voters of taking care of their needs for this gesture of theirs.