AI CTU stages Darna against the privatization of coal mines

Gadwal: In Gadwal, the CPI (AITUC) District Presidents, B. Anjaneyulu, and CITU District Secretary V.V. Narasimha organized a dharna in front of the collector office, protesting the Central BJP government's plans to privatize and sell Singareni coal blocks. The labor unions AITUC and CITU demanded that the privatization be stopped, criticizing Prime Minister Modi for allegedly selling public assets to corporates. They called for accountability from the BJP, questioning whether Modi is serving the interests of the people or the corporates.



Addressing the workers, AITUC (CPI) District President B. Anjaneyulu and CITU District Secretary V. Narasimha emphasized that natural resources given by nature should be available to every citizen and not for the benefit of individuals. They asserted that these resources should be managed by the government for the public good.

It is a shame that the government claims rights over natural resources not for the benefit of the people, but rather for other interests. The people, workers, and employees must unite and fight against this injustice. If they do not, the unions warned of a larger scale protest in the future.

As the District Collector was not present, a petition was submitted to AO Bhadrappa. The protest saw participation from CITU District Vice-President Narasimha, AITUC District Committee members Prakash, Prabhudas, Bazaru Hamali, CITU workers Gajendra and Raghu, AISF District Organizing Secretary Praveen, Veeresh, and other AITUC leaders.

