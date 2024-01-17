AICC clears names of Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmoor Venkat for MLC bypolls

Hyderabad: The AICC officially declared party candidates for contesting in the MLC by-elections under MLA quota.



The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the candidature of the PCC working president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud and NSUI president Balmoor Venkat as candidates to contest the bye-elections to the Legislative Council of Telangana to be elected by the MLAs.

Both the leaders will be filing nominations on January 18, the last day of nominations.