AICC in a fix over DCC appointments

Warangal: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) which retained the DCC presidents in three districts – Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad and Mulugu - in the erstwhile Warangal district appears to be in a dilemma in finalising the chiefs for Warangal, Jangaon and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts.

It may be mentioned here that AICC retained Naini Rajender Reddy, J Bharat Chandra Reddy and Nallela Kumara Swamy as the DCC chiefs of Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts, respectively. Prior to Saturday's appointments, Naini Rajender Reddy headed both Hanumakonda and Warangal districts. Although Sreekanth Reddy Vennam was in race for Mahabubabad DCC post, it is learnt that the AICC has retained Bharat Chandra Reddy after pacifying the former. According to sources, Kumara Swamy was retained with the support of AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka.

The AICC which put the appointment of Warangal DCC president on hold seems to be looking for a consensus candidate. According to Congress sources, former MLC Konda Murali and former MLA Donthi Madhava Reddy want to get hold of the Warangal district by promoting their followers to the post. In the case of Jangaon, it was a setback for the incumbent DCC chief Janga Raghava Reddy. The AICC which didn't retain him put its decision on hold. One of the strong leaders and former MLA Kommuri Prathap Reddy is vying for the post along with Janga Raghava Reddy.

Gandra Satyanarayana Rao who is said to be a close associate of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy since their days in Telugu Desam is in race for Jayashankar Bhupalpally DCC president post. However, Konda couple - Surekha and Murali – who claim a significant hold in Bhupalpally constituency reportedly opposed the entry of Gandra Satyanarayana Rao into the Congress fold when the latter joined the party in 2021.

Against this backdrop, the AICC is to take a final call on the appointments of DCC presidents for Warangal, Jangaon and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts in a few days. Revanth Reddy will have a tough time in finalising them, party sources said.