Live
- Novak Djokovic Begins Quest for Record 25th Major with US Open First-Round Victory
- Jay Shah Appointed New ICC Chairman
- MP: Namibian Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park
- Hemant Soren under fire: Gourav Vallabh alleges JMM’s tribal focus is family-centric
- 10 missing after two boats sink in Philippines
- Over 53 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened in last 10 years: FM Sitharaman
- Irrigation Officials Inspect Janwada Farmhouse Near Hyderabad
- Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging cancellation of OBC certificates in Bengal on Sept 2
- Life Imprisonment for Accused in 2013 Murder Case
- MRPL Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Retail Outlet in Bengaluru
Just In
AICC Secretary Dr. SA Sampath Kumar Expresses Condolences at Funeral of Maharashtra MP Vasantrao Chauhan
Gadwal: Vasantrao Chauhan, Member of Parliament from Nanded, Maharashtra, passed away due to health complications. His funeral was held in Naygaon,...
Gadwal: Vasantrao Chauhan, Member of Parliament from Nanded, Maharashtra, passed away due to health complications. His funeral was held in Naygaon, Maharashtra, where AICC Secretary, Maharashtra In-Charge, and former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar attended to pay his respects. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sampath Kumar remembered Vasantrao Chauhan as a kind-hearted leader whose passing is a significant loss to the Congress Party.
He mentioned that during Vasantrao’s critical condition over the last 15 days in Hyderabad, he had personally ensured that all necessary medical arrangements were made by coordinating with the Telangana government. Dr. Sampath Kumar assured the grieving family that the All India Congress Party, under the leadership of President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, would continue to provide full support to them.
He extended his deepest condolences to the family and reiterated that the Congress Party would stand by them during this difficult time. Dr. Sampath Kumar also participated in the funeral rites.