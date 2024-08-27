AICC Secretary Dr. SA Sampath Kumar Expresses Condolences at Funeral of Maharashtra MP Vasantrao Chauhan

Gadwal: Vasantrao Chauhan, Member of Parliament from Nanded, Maharashtra, passed away due to health complications. His funeral was held in Naygaon, Maharashtra, where AICC Secretary, Maharashtra In-Charge, and former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar attended to pay his respects. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sampath Kumar remembered Vasantrao Chauhan as a kind-hearted leader whose passing is a significant loss to the Congress Party.

He mentioned that during Vasantrao’s critical condition over the last 15 days in Hyderabad, he had personally ensured that all necessary medical arrangements were made by coordinating with the Telangana government. Dr. Sampath Kumar assured the grieving family that the All India Congress Party, under the leadership of President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, would continue to provide full support to them.

He extended his deepest condolences to the family and reiterated that the Congress Party would stand by them during this difficult time. Dr. Sampath Kumar also participated in the funeral rites.