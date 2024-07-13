AICC secretary Sampath Kumar congratulates Shiva Sena Reddy

Gadwal: In a momentous occasion at the GMC Bala Yogi Stadium in Gachibowli, the vibrant political and sports community of Telangana gathered to witness Shiva Sena Reddy take charge as the Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana. The event was marked by a wave of congratulations and well-wishes, highlighting the significance of this appointment for the state's sports development.

Among the distinguished attendees were Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, former AICC Secretary and ex MLA, along with S.A. Deepak Pragya, the dynamic President of the Jogulamba Gadwal District Youth Congress. Both leaders expressed their heartfelt congratulations to Siva Sena Reddy, acknowledging his new role as a pivotal step towards nurturing sports talent and enhancing the sporting infrastructure in Telangana.

Dr. Sampath Kumar, known for his dedication to social and developmental causes, praised Siva Sena Reddy's commitment to the youth and sports sectors. "This appointment is a testament to Shiva Sena Reddy's relentless efforts and vision for sports in our state. I am confident that under his leadership, the Sports Authority of Telangana will reach new heights," he remarked, emphasizing the potential for transformative change in the region's sports landscape.

Echoing these sentiments, S.A Deepak Pragya highlighted the importance of youth engagement in sports and how Shiva Sena Reddy's leadership could inspire the next generation. "Youth involvement in sports is crucial for holistic development. With Siva Sena Reddy at the helm, we can expect innovative initiatives and programs that will encourage young athletes to excel and bring laurels to our state," he stated.

The ceremony was a vibrant affair, with attendees from various spheres coming together to celebrate the occasion. The GMC Bala Yogi Stadium buzzed with enthusiasm as Siva Sena Reddy took the oath, pledging to work tirelessly for the advancement of sports in Telangana. His acceptance speech was a heartfelt expression of gratitude and a call to action for collaborative efforts to uplift the state's sporting standards.

As the event concluded, the mood was one of optimism and anticipation. The collective support and encouragement from leaders like Dr. SA Sampath Kumar and S.A Deepak Pragya underscored a unified vision for a brighter future in Telangana's sports domain. With Shiva Sena Reddy's leadership, the Sports Authority of Telangana is poised to embark on a journey of excellence, fostering talent and creating opportunities for athletes across the state.