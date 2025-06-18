AIDSA urges EAM to evacuate Indian students stranded in Iran

Hyderabad: The All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA) and its International External Affairs Committee on Tuesday urged the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for evacuation of Indian students stranded in Iran and Israel amid the escalating conflict.

The AIDSA wrote to the External Affairs Minister stating, “We are writing with deep concern regarding the safety of Indian students currently stranded in Iran and Israel due to the ongoing armed conflict and recent aerial strikes. Reports reveal serious threats to their well-being, especially in Iran, and growing mental distress among the affected students and their families.”

The AIDSA said that over 1,595 Indian students (many from Jammu & Kashmir) were studying in various universities in Iran, especially in medical and dental programmes. The recent Israeli airstrikes, including one reportedly hitting a students hostel in Tehran, have caused minor injuries and widespread panic. With flights suspended, Tehran airspace closed, and internet services disrupted, students are effectively cut off and facing trauma.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued advisories and contact numbers; however, several families report that their calls for help are going unanswered. Indian political leaders and state governments have raised alarms, demanding immediate evacuation planning.

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has advised students to stay indoors and follow safety protocols. While Indian students were also present in Israel, the immediate distress and urgent evacuation demands were notably higher from Iran. “We respectfully bring this to your attention with the hope that urgent steps will be initiated to protect and bring home our fellow Indian students,” said AIDSA president Dr Manzoor Ahmed.