AIIMS doctors submits Preliminary autopsy report to High Court on Tuesday

The preliminary autopsy report of the four accused who got killed in an encounter after being accused in the Disha' a rape and murder case reached the High Court. The AIIMS doctors presented the preliminary report along with the CD to the Registrar.

AIIMS doctors said they would provide a full report on their trip to Delhi. Doctors said it would take three to four days to prepare a comprehensive report on key issues such as the condition of the bodies and what conditions they were in at the time of their death.

Therefore, the AIIMS team said it would send out a comprehensive report within a week after going to Delhi.

Yesterday, a special team held the post mortem report at Gandhi Hospital with high security. The bodies were handed over to families and last rites of Jollu Siva, Jollu Naveen and Chennakeshavulu at the Maktal Mandal of Narayanapet district while Mohammed Arif's funeral was held in Jakleru.