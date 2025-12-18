Aim to Make the District Cervical Cancer–Free —DMHO Dr. Ravikumar Naik

Nagarkurnool: District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Ravikumar Naik stated that the effectiveness of the HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine used to prevent cervical cancer depends entirely on proper cold chain management.

He was speaking at a training programme on “HPV Vaccine Storage and Transportation” conducted for Pharmacy Officers and Cold Chain Handlers at the District Medical and Health Department office conference hall.

Dr. Ravikumar Naik explained that the HPV vaccine is highly sensitive and must be stored strictly between +2°C and +8°C. He instructed Pharmacy Officers to ensure continuous monitoring of Ice Lined Refrigerators (ILRs) at Primary Health Centres and to record temperature readings twice daily in the log books.

He further advised that while transporting vaccines to immunisation sessions, sufficient ice packs should be placed in vaccine carriers and necessary precautions should be taken to prevent direct exposure to sunlight.

Highlighting the objective of making the district cervical cancer–free, the DMHO said that steps should be taken to ensure HPV vaccination for all 14-year-old girls. He emphasised the need to create awareness among parents regarding the safety and benefits of the vaccine.

The training programme was attended by District Deputy Mass Media Officer Rajagopalachari, O.Srinivasulu, Pharmacy Officer Suresh, District Vaccine Store Manager Kumar, VCCM Divya, along with Pharmacy Officers and Cold Chain staff from various Primary Health Centres.