AIMIM member expresses support for Maratha activist

Hyderabad: AIMIM member and political analyst Abdul Rayees on Wednesday expressed his strong support for Manoj Jarange Patil — who he said is a determined and principled voice in the fight for social justice through equitable reservation policies. “His leadership in the Maratha reservation movement has already galvanized a massive grassroots awakening, but what truly sets him apart is his inclusive vision — one that now extends to supporting Muslim reservation as well,” he said.

“Jarange Patil is not merely advocating for a specific community; he is challenging the structural inequities that have historically denied opportunities to large segments of society. His stance in favor of both Maratha and Muslim reservation reflects a rare political courage and a genuine commitment to constitutional values of equality, secularism, and social justice,” added Abdul Rayees.