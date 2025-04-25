AIMIM secures victory in Hyderabad MLC election with 63 votes

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has emerged victorious in the Hyderabad MLC election, with its candidate Hasan securing 63 votes.

Comparing with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Goutham Rao received just 25 votes. The result reflects a comfortable margin of 38 votes in favour of the AIMIM.

The election garnered significant attention within the city, where the AIMIM continues to maintain a strong foothold. Hasan’s win is being seen as a reaffirmation of the party’s influence and support among local voters.

Further reactions from party leaders and candidates are expected as the official outcome is confirmed.