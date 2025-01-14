Ainavolu fair bustling with devotees

Hanamkonda: The famous Ainavolu Mallikarjuna Swamy fair, cherished by devotees as a spiritual haven, has transformed into a vibrant celebration. The festivities are filled with the divine trances of Shiva-Shakti devotees, traditional dances of Joginis, and performances by artists. The mesmerising dances performed by Shiva devotees and Jogins while carrying “Bonalu” in a trance captivated the visiting devotees. Their daring dance performances left the devotees spellbound.

From morning to night, thousands of devotees thronged the Ainavolu temple and its surroundings, turning the area into a sea of devotees. The four-day fair, which began on Sunday with Ganesh puja and the flag-hoisting ceremony, entered its second day on Monday. Renowned as a folk festival, the fair drew large crowds.

The temple committee made extensive arrangements, including queue lines, shaded resting areas, drinking water supply, sanitation, hot water for bathing due to the winter, dressing rooms for women, and decorative lighting around the temple. A temporary and permanent set-up was implemented to manage the fair. Transco deployed 30 staffers to ensure uninterrupted power supply, while the Irrigation department engaged 45 employees to address drinking water supply needs. Doctors and staff from the Ainavolu PHC are available 24/7 for medical assistance.

To facilitate smooth transportation for devotees, RTC arranged services from Ainavolu to Hyderabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Kazipet, Komuravelli, Vemulawada and other places. Departments such as Revenue, Panchayati Raj, and GWMC actively participated in the arrangements.

For security, 11 CIs, 27 Sis and 369 personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incident. Temple festival officer Gauri Shankar, EO Addanki Nageswara Rao and DCP Puligilla Ravinder ensured smooth conduct of the fair without any obstacle.