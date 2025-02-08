AITUC backs Singareni workers’ protest

Kothagudem: The Singareni Collieries Workers Union (AITUC) has extended its support to the Padayatra from Goleti to Kothagudem undertaken by the victims of aliases and vigilance cases in Singareni, demanding a settlement of their grievances.

Speaking at a dharna held in front of the Singareni head office on Friday, AITUC Central Vice President Vanga Venkat said that the State government and company management failed to resolve the long-pending issues of these victims, despite multiple protest programmes over the years.

He stated that the affected families are struggling with severe financial difficulties due to the lack of jobs, financial support, and pensions. He slammed the Congress government for failing to address their plight, even after completing a year in power.

Venkat also reminded that the previous BRS government had made promises to resolve the issue but later ignored it, which led to its defeat in all coal belt MLA seats during the 2023 Assembly elections. He said it is unacceptable that the Congress government is repeating the same mistake by neglecting the workers’ concerns.

He demanded that coal belt MLAs intervene and bring the issue to the State government’s attention, urging immediate steps to provide jobs to the affected workers in Singareni.