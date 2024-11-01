AITUC Celebrates 105th Foundation Day with Call for Workers' Unity and Rights

Gadwal: AITUC District President B. Anjaneyulu and former AISF leader, lecturer, and intellectual Ganta Paresh Babu emphasized the need for workers to unite under the red flag to secure the rights of the laboring masses and challenge governments that favor capitalists. They called on all workers to rally against policies that serve the interests of the wealthy, asserting that only a workers' government can guarantee a prosperous future for laborers.

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) celebrated its 105th Foundation Day on Thursday at the Hamali Adda in Nallakunta, Gadwal town, with a flag-hoisting ceremony conducted by District President B. Anjaneyulu.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjaneyulu highlighted AITUC's critical role in the independence struggle and praised its illustrious history. He reminded attendees of the esteemed leaders who guided AITUC, including Lala Lajpat Rai, Jawaharlal Nehru, VV Giri, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sarojini Devi, Bhagat Singh, and Dange, among others. Since its inception on October 31, 1920, in Bombay, AITUC has achieved significant welfare measures and legal protections for laborers, now reaching 105 years of determined advocacy.

Anjaneyulu criticized the Modi government for consolidating 29 labor laws into four labor codes, alleging that these reforms stripped workers of their hard-won rights while favoring capitalist interests. With 104 years of experience representing labor issues across sectors, AITUC continues to stand in solidarity with workers, pledging to pursue relentless future struggles for labor rights. Anjaneyulu urged workers to support AITUC’s advocacy and join its campaign for justice.

AITUC District Treasurer Ashanna, District Leader Qasim, AISF leaders Praveen, Vamsi, and Pasha, along with Narayana, Raju, and Venkataramulu from the Lorry Hamali Union, transport workers Mastan, bike-rickshaw workers Prabhu Das, Thimmappa, Dharmanna, Raju, and around 40 other workers attended the program.