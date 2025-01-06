Aiza Congress Leaders Extend New Year Greetings to Dr. SA Sampath Kumar.

Gadwal : Former Alampur MLA, AICC Secretary, and Chhattisgarh Congress State In-Charge Dr. SA Sampath Kumar was felicitated at his residence in Hyderabad by Congress leaders from Aiza town. The leaders extended their New Year wishes and honored him with a shawl during the courtesy visit.

On this occasion, Dr. SA Sampath Kumar conveyed New Year greetings to the people of Aiza town and mandal. He urged the Aiza Congress leaders to work together in unity to strengthen the party and lead it forward effectively.

The event witnessed the participation of Congress leaders and activists from Aiza town and mandal, including Madukumar, Sekshavali, Achari Sambasivudu, and others.











