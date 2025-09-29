Aiza Mandal Congress Leaders Gear Up for Upcoming Local Body Polls

Gadwal: A preparatory meeting for the upcoming local body elections was organized today at the Congress Party office in Aiza Mandal headquarters under the leadership of Mandal Congress President Jayanna. The meeting was held in accordance with the directions of AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar.

The session brought together party activists and aspirants for local body positions. Discussions focused on identifying suitable leaders for the posts of MPTCs, ZPTCs, and village sarpanches, keeping in view the reservations allotted to respective constituencies. The collected opinions and suggestions from local leaders will be presented to senior Congress leader Dr. SA Sampath Kumar for further consideration.

Speaking on the occasion, party leaders emphasized that the Congress government is effectively delivering welfare schemes to the people. They urged every worker to actively take these initiatives to the public, explain the government’s vision of “people’s governance,” and strive to ensure Congress candidates’ victory in all local constituencies.

Senior Congress leaders R. Sridhar, Gal Reddy, SC Cell District President S. Maddileti, Market Yard Director Sulochanamma, leaders Devendra, Thagoor Krishna, and several senior leaders and party activists from various villages participated in the meeting in large numbers, showcasing strong grassroots support.