Alampur Lawyers Boycott Court in Protest Against Attack on Judge.

Gadwal : Lawyers in Alampur boycotted their duties on Friday in protest against the recent attack on a judge in the Rangareddy District Court on Thursday. They condemned the incident as a direct assault on the judicial system.

A special meeting was held at the Alampur Court under the leadership of Alampur Bar Association President Suresh Kumar, where lawyers unanimously passed a resolution denouncing the attack. They later met the judge and submitted a copy of the resolution.

Prominent lawyers Narayana Reddy, Sridhar Reddy, Gavvala Srinivasulu, Rajeshwari, Nagaraju Yadav, Thimmareddy, Anjaneyulu, and Venkatesh participated in the protest.

President Suresh Kumar stated that the attack occurred when a judge in Rangareddy District Court delivered a verdict against an accused, sentencing him to punishment. Unable to accept the ruling, the accused attacked the judge, an act viewed as an attack on the entire judiciary.

The Alampur Bar Association called for immediate and stringent action from the government to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the safety of judicial officers.