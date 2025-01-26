Live
Alampur Market Yard Chairman Doddappa Joins Launch of Key Welfare Schemes Under Telangana Congress Government
Gadwal: As part of the Telangana state government's welfare initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the administrative vision of former MLA and Congress leader Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, a prestigious event was organized to distribute sanction letters for four key welfare schemes. The schemes—Indiramma Housing, Rythu Bharosa, Aathmeya Bharosa, and the issuance of Ration Cards—aim to provide comprehensive support to eligible beneficiaries across the region.
Alampur Market Yard Chairman, Uppari Bingi Doddi Doddappa, actively participated in the program, underscoring the Congress government's commitment to ensuring the welfare and development of every household in Telangana.
Key Highlights of the Welfare Schemes:
1. Indiramma Housing Scheme
Designed to fulfill the dream of homeownership for the underprivileged, the scheme provides Rs. 5 lakh in financial assistance for constructing homes. The amount is disbursed in four installments through an online platform to ensure transparency. This initiative aims to eliminate hut dwellings in the state.
2. Rythu Bharosa Scheme
Farmers were the focus of this scheme, with eligible beneficiaries receiving financial assistance of Rs. 6,000 directly into their bank accounts. The scheme aims to empower farmers by offering timely support to strengthen their agricultural activities.
3. Aathmeya Bharosa Scheme
Similar to Rythu Bharosa, this scheme provides Rs. 12,000 in financial support to selected beneficiaries, ensuring economic stability and social security for vulnerable families.
4. Ration Cards Distribution
New ration cards were issued to eligible individuals, ensuring access to subsidized rice and other essential commodities for families in need. The distribution process was conducted based on a transparent review of applications submitted through village assemblies, Mee Seva centers, and socio-economic surveys.
Commitment to Transparency
Speaking on the occasion, officials highlighted the meticulous process followed to identify beneficiaries, which included field inspections, public consultations during village assemblies, and social approval of the final list. These measures reflect the Congress government’s dedication to ensuring that welfare schemes reach the most deserving households.
Doddappa's Message
Uppari Bingi Doddi Doddappa emphasized that the Telangana government under the Congress party is working tirelessly to uplift the poor and marginalized sections of society. He praised the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Dr. SA Sampath Kumar for their visionary policies that focus on welfare and transparency. He encouraged beneficiaries to make the most of these schemes and assured the government's continued support for the region's development.
The program witnessed enthusiastic participation from local leaders, public representatives, and community members, reflecting the strong public trust in the government’s welfare initiatives.