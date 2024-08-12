Alampur MLA Vijayudu Distributes Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak Cheques at Aiza Tahsildar Office.

Jogulamba Gadwal District : In a significant event held on Monday morning at the Aiza Tahsildar office, Alampur MLA Vijayudu personally distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries from the Beni Fisheries community. The distribution event, aimed at providing financial assistance to newlyweds, was conducted in the presence of the Municipal Chairman, MRO, and other prominent public representatives.





The Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes, introduced by the Telangana state government, offer financial aid to economically disadvantaged families to support their daughters' marriages. The event in Aiza marked another step towards the government's commitment to uplift marginalized communities.



According to the official statement released on the occasion, a total of 300 cheques were distributed across various castes in Ieeja Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal District. The details are as follows:

Scheduled Castes (SC) : 72 cheques, totaling ₹72,08,352

Scheduled Tribes (ST) : 1 cheque

Backward Classes (BC) : 187 cheques, totaling ₹1,87,21,692

Other Castes (OC) : 4 cheques, totaling ₹4,00,464

Shaadi Mubarak (SM): 36 cheques, totaling ₹36,04,176

In total, the financial assistance distributed amounted to ₹3,00,34,800.



MLA Vijayudu, while addressing the gathering, emphasized the importance of these schemes in providing essential financial support to families during significant life events. He praised the efforts of the Telangana government in ensuring that these benefits reach the deserving sections of society promptly.



The event was well-attended by local officials, community leaders, and beneficiaries, all of whom expressed their gratitude for the timely assistance. The beneficiaries, particularly from the SC, BC, and SM categories, lauded the government's initiative, noting how the financial support would ease the burden of marriage expenses.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks from the Municipal Chairman, who reiterated the commitment of the local administration to continue serving the needs of the people in the region.